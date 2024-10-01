            
      Unilever’s global media review results | MG Motors merchandise play| Cleartrip media spends up

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 1, 2024 5:02 PM
      Unilever's Indian subsidiary Hindustan Unilever (HUL) accounts for more than 11% of the company's global sales

      Unilever global media review results in; All six ad holding companies get the FMCG's business

      WPP's Mindshare has retained Unilever’s media planning and buying account in key markets, including India.

      MG Motor to launch its merchandise collection in India The automobile company will first enter the licensed eyewear segment and later expand its merchandise line to include apparel.

      Cleartrip’s media spend grows by 15–20% with focus on digital, CTV and impact properties

      Cleartrip's bus ridership growth underlines CMO Tavleen Bhatia's contention that while air travel is the core business, hotels and buses are showing very strong growth.

      Ferrero appoints Hamid Touil as India Sub Continent Region Head

      Previously, Hamid Touil led Ferrero India as national account manager.

      Krishna Khatwani elevated to head of India sales at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

      Celebrating five years at GCPL, Khatwani embarks on a new leadership journey, reinforcing the company's commitment to talent development and strategic growth.

