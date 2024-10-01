            

      Ferrero appoints Hamid Touil as India Sub Continent Region Head

      Previously, Hamid Touil led Ferrero India as India subcontinent sales head

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyOct 1, 2024 7:34 PM
      Ferrero appoints Hamid Touil as India Sub Continent Region Head
      Hamid Touil's association with Ferrero spans 20 years starting in 2004 as a marketing development product representative. (Image source: Still from a YT video)

      Hamid Touil has been elevated by Ferrero India to India Sub Continent Region Head, where he will handle the responsibilities of the regions like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Nepal.

      His association with the Italian confectionery company spans 20 years starting in 2004 as a marketing development product representative. Then, he moved to head as the key account manager before taking up the position of India subcontinent sales head.

      Ferrero India, which began its commercial operations in 2004, and is headquartered in Pune, the well-known brands in its portfolio include Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder Joy.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 1, 2024 4:02 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey becomes first Indian to receive the LIA Legend Award

      Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey becomes first Indian to receive the LIA Legend Award

      Brand Makers

      BCCI AGM: Arun Singh Dhumal, Avishek Dalmiya re-elected to IPL Governing Council

      BCCI AGM: Arun Singh Dhumal, Avishek Dalmiya re-elected to IPL Governing Council

      Brand Makers

      Meet The Lifers: Indian CXOs who have stuck to one company for more than three decades

      Meet The Lifers: Indian CXOs who have stuck to one company for more than three decades

      Brand Makers

      HDFC Securities: A 24-year journey of transformation in the Indian financial markets

      HDFC Securities: A 24-year journey of transformation in the Indian financial markets

      Brand Makers

      Castrol India announces change in Board of Directors

      Castrol India announces change in Board of Directors

      Brand Makers

      Krishna Khatwani elevated to head of India sales at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

      Krishna Khatwani elevated to head of India sales at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

      Brand Makers

      DIPA appoints Prachur Sah and Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi as chairman and vice chairman

      DIPA appoints Prachur Sah and Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi as chairman and vice chairman