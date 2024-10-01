Ferrero appoints Hamid Touil as India Sub Continent Region Head

ADVERTISEMENT
Hamid Touil has been elevated by Ferrero India to India Sub Continent Region Head, where he will handle the responsibilities of the regions like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Nepal.
His association with the Italian confectionery company spans 20 years starting in 2004 as a marketing development product representative. Then, he moved to head as the key account manager before taking up the position of India subcontinent sales head.
Ferrero India, which began its commercial operations in 2004, and is headquartered in Pune, the well-known brands in its portfolio include Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder Joy.