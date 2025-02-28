            
  • Home
  • television
  • zee-entertainment-receives-gst-notice-for-non-compliance-amounts-to-rs-27-million-57988

ZEE Entertainment receives GST notice for non-compliance, amounts to Rs 27 million

Zee Entertainment said, 'There are merits in the case, and will take necessary legal recourse under the available law by filing an appeal before the appellate authority'

By  Storyboard18Feb 28, 2025 3:36 PM
ZEE Entertainment receives GST notice for non-compliance, amounts to Rs 27 million
GST authorities crack down on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Limited on Friday received orders from the Assistant Commissioner of CGST & CEX, Mumbai Central, and the Joint Commissioner, Central GST Noida, related to GST violations. According to the BSE filing of the company, the orders determined a GST amount of Rs 3.77 million with interest and a penalty of Rs 0.38 million for non-filing of GSTR 3B returns between April 2020 and March 2021. Another order determined a GST payable amount of Rs 23.22 million with interest and a penalty of Rs 2.32 million.

Zee Entertainment said, "There are merits in the case, and will take necessary legal recourse under the available law by filing an appeal before the appellate authority".

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu tax authorities slapped a fine on ZEEL of Rs 0.40 million, along with Rs 16.56 million in interest for what officials say was excess credit availed between July 2017 and March 2018.

The tax authorities said that ZEEL claimed more input tax credit than permitted, leading to a reassessment of its tax obligations.

ZEEL said it would challenge the notice by filing an appeal within three months. The entertainment firm assured stakeholders that the notice would not have a significant impact on its financial stability or daily operations.

Shares of ZEEL were down 4.48 percent at Rs 92.76 at 3:33 pm on Friday.


Tags
First Published on Feb 28, 2025 3:36 PM

More from Storyboard18

Television

DNPA Conclave: Experts advise caution on AI investment say, 'Go slow, let it evolve, then invest'

DNPA Conclave: Experts advise caution on AI investment say, 'Go slow, let it evolve, then invest'

Television

TV Today to complete FM Radio business sale by January 2026

TV Today to complete FM Radio business sale by January 2026

Television

India's entertainment industry battles a relentless foe: Digital Piracy

India's entertainment industry battles a relentless foe: Digital Piracy

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to discuss vision for India’s media transformation

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to discuss vision for India’s media transformation

How it Works

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to elucidate on AI and accountability at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to elucidate on AI and accountability at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025

Advertising

TV News commands advertiser interest despite digital surge; print yet to reclaim pre-Covid ground

TV News commands advertiser interest despite digital surge; print yet to reclaim pre-Covid ground

How it Works

Breaking: K. Satish Nambudiripad to be appointed as DG Doordarshan

Breaking: K. Satish Nambudiripad to be appointed as DG Doordarshan