'Heart and Smart': How Kotak Life is changing the narrative in BFSI marketing

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 11:48 AM
Ashish Nair, CMO & Head - Customer Value Management & Health Tech, Kotak Life

Legacy, security, and the power of smart financial planning - these are the pillars of Kotak Life’s latest campaign, ‘Viraasat Ban Ke Hi Rahegi.’ But what inspired this message, and how does it connect with the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers? Today, we have with us Ashish Nair, CMO & Head - Customer Value Management & Health Tech at Kotak Life, to take us through the campaign’s journey, the changing landscape of BFSI marketing, and how Kotak Life is staying ahead in a rapidly transforming market.

Catch the full conversation on Media Dialogues with Storyboard18 on CNBC-TV18!


First Published on Mar 24, 2025 11:48 AM

