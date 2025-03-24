'Heart and Smart': How Kotak Life is changing the narrative in BFSI marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Legacy, security, and the power of smart financial planning - these are the pillars of Kotak Life’s latest campaign, ‘Viraasat Ban Ke Hi Rahegi.’ But what inspired this message, and how does it connect with the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers? Today, we have with us Ashish Nair, CMO & Head - Customer Value Management & Health Tech at Kotak Life, to take us through the campaign’s journey, the changing landscape of BFSI marketing, and how Kotak Life is staying ahead in a rapidly transforming market.
