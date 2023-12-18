comScore

PC market demand has come back to normal: Acer's Jason Chen

Chen, who visited India recently, reinforced the company’s commitment to the thriving Indian market with strategic initiatives aimed at fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability.

By  Storyboard18Dec 18, 2023 10:19 AM
PC market demand has come back to normal: Acer's Jason Chen
Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen

Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen reveals the company's plans, including venturing into new segments in consumer electronics, eMobility and AI PCs while in conversation with Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat. Chen says he is very excited about artificial intelligence and how it is being very rapidly being implemented.

The company's enthusiasm for the transformative potential of Generative AI is evident in its forward-looking stance. Acer is actively pioneering this technological shift by developing AI-powered PCs poised to redefine user interactions with computers. “We want to be the first one, if not the first then the first batch of suppliers to come into AI-ready PC,” he adds.

Acer's investments in AI extend across diverse applications, including Integrated Chip (IC) design and initiatives in the medical field. “One area where I'd like to invest some time is incorporating artificial intelligence into the medical field. Thousands of AI-related medical reports, known as smart medical research journals and papers, are being published. However, many of them remain as merely good reports without progressing into impactful scientific research projects,” he said, adding that Acer is in a position to commercialise that research into real products that will benefit medical requirements.

Watch the full interview here.


First Published on Dec 18, 2023 10:19 AM

