ASCI Academy launches Hindi versions of courses on responsible advertising

ASCI Academy has launched Hindi versions of its two flagship e-learning courses, The ASCI Guide to Responsible Advertising and The Responsible Influencing Playbook. ASCI Academy is the training and thought leadership arm of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

Originally introduced in English in April 2024, these courses are designed to empower advertisers, marketers, influencers, and professionals to build trustworthy brands that are compliant with advertising regulations. With a large number of advertisements and influencer content being crafted in Hindi or targeting Hindi-speaking consumers, this initiative aims to make industry-relevant training accessible to a broader demographic, enabling professionals to build campaigns and endorsements that resonate with audiences while adhering to required standards.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General of ASCI, said, “The growing scrutiny on advertisements and endorsements reflects the need to safeguard consumer interest. Many violations, even though unintentional, arise from a lack of awareness, which is why these courses become important. They equip participants to stay compliant, connect with their audiences, and build trustworthy brands. The Hindi courses are a positive step toward training for professionals and influencers who prefer to learn in Hindi.”

As regulatory expectations evolve and become more rigorous, these courses provide practical tools to navigate these requirements. The ASCI Guide to Responsible Advertising enables advertisers, agencies, and marketers to align campaigns with ASCI’s self-regulatory framework, helping them avoid misleading claims, adhere to advertising codes, and balance creativity with responsibility. By focusing on real-life examples and practical takeaways, the course strengthens participants’ ability to prevent errors and safeguard brand reputation.

Meanwhile, The Responsible Influencing Playbook is tailored for influencers and professionals navigating the influencer marketing ecosystem. The course provides a comprehensive understanding of disclosure norms, authenticity in endorsements, and compliance with legal and platform-specific standards. Delivered through concise, interactive modules, the courses are designed to be short, engaging, and easy to follow. Participants earn certifications upon successful completion, enhancing their professional credentials and demonstrating their commitment to responsible practices.