            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • global-social-media-ad-spend-projected-to-reach-239-billion-in-2025-273-billion-by-2026-report-61313

Global social media ad spend projected to reach $239 billion in 2025, $273 billion by 2026: Report

Over 80% of performance marketers use multiple tactics to combat diminishing returns, with more than half expanding into additional digital channels beyond social media ads.

By  Storyboard18Apr 3, 2025 2:46 PM
Global social media ad spend projected to reach $239 billion in 2025, $273 billion by 2026: Report
“While social media accounts for a large portion of performance advertising budgets, many marketers have hit a barrier in the form of diminishing returns,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “More spend just isn’t translating into better results. The findings in this report point to difficulty in sustaining performance over time, with marketers seeking solutions that can help them overcome that barrier.”

Taboola today announced a new report based on a survey conducted with Qualtrics, a leading company in experience management working with nearly 20,000 organizations worldwide.

Performance advertising on social media is rapidly growing—industry forecasts predict that social media ad spend will reach $239 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $273 billion in 2026. However, new research found that despite social media’s dominance in performance advertising, nearly 75% of performance marketers have noticed diminishing returns from their social media ad investments.

Additional key insights from The Pulse of Performance Advertising: Diminishing Returns include:

● Most of these performance marketers indicated that diminishing returns impact over 30% of their spend.

● Marketers focused on performance face diminishing returns on social media due to audience saturation, rising costs, and ad fatigue.

● Over 80% of performance marketers use multiple tactics to combat diminishing returns, with more than half expanding into additional digital channels beyond social media ads.

“While social media accounts for a large portion of performance advertising budgets, many marketers have hit a barrier in the form of diminishing returns,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “More spend just isn’t translating into better results. The findings in this report point to difficulty in sustaining performance over time, with marketers seeking solutions that can help them overcome that barrier.”


Tags
First Published on Apr 3, 2025 2:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Mast & Meh: Colgate, Cotton King, Leibherr - which one would you watch on loop?

Mast & Meh: Colgate, Cotton King, Leibherr - which one would you watch on loop?

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: KFC’s heist ad that took home the Grand Prix at Loeries 2023!

Global Ads Spotlight: KFC’s heist ad that took home the Grand Prix at Loeries 2023!

How it Works

From budget crunch to global rethink: US tariffs force Indian brands to adapt

From budget crunch to global rethink: US tariffs force Indian brands to adapt

Advertising

Media cartel probe: Ad industry demands revamp at AAAI post CCI raids

Media cartel probe: Ad industry demands revamp at AAAI post CCI raids

Advertising

EXCLUSIVE: CCI examines emails of former IBDF President K Madhavan, key officials

EXCLUSIVE: CCI examines emails of former IBDF President K Madhavan, key officials

Advertising

CCI raids: Cloned data from GroupM, Dentsu puts Big Tech under scanner

CCI raids: Cloned data from GroupM, Dentsu puts Big Tech under scanner

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: How Verizon and Beyonce's Super Bowl ad broke the internet and the network

Global Ads Spotlight: How Verizon and Beyonce's Super Bowl ad broke the internet and the network