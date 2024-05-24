Goafest 2024 emphasizes on skill development; announces maiden partnership with D&AD’s Masterclasses

Goafest, South Asia's largest advertising and media festival enters into a strategic partnership with D&AD, the global arbiter of design and advertising excellence, to curate skill development masterclasses at the festival’s 17th edition, in Mumbai.

With a focus on skill development, creative excellence, and industry knowledge enhancement, the inclusion of three Masterclasses by D&AD at Goafest 2024 is set to elevate the festival to unprecedented heights, bringing the two titans of the creative world on a single stage.

The three skill development Masterclasses curated for Goafest 2024 will offer attendees an opportunity to delve into the realm of creativity, inspiration, and strategic insight. It is crafted around the central theme of 'The Age of Adaptability'.

The first Masterclass, ‘Trend Immersion Workshop’ will help attendees identify emerging trends and differentiate them from fads. A creative boost, it will inspire fresh thinking and encourage the application of past learnings. The workshop will drive innovation, ideation and fresh thinking. Titled ‘Unlock Award Winning Ideas’, the second workshop unpacks insights on the making of inspiring and impactful award-winning work and campaigns including wins from D&AD Pencil.

The third Masterclass, ‘Unpacking Brand Iconicity’ is an interactive session that explores ways brands are using the iconic elements of their identity and provides tips for getting to the heart of a brand. The workshop will explore recent trends in brand identity, understand the making of ownable iconicity and develop an identity into a brand story. Each Masterclass is carefully curated and aims to educate through real-world insights.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jaideep Gandhi, chairperson of Goafest 2024 said "At Goafest, our vision has always been to push boundaries and redefine the standards of creativity. This partnership with D&AD is a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled learning opportunities and empowering attendees with skills and ideas that will shape the future of the creative industry."

"We are thrilled to bring our D&AD Masterclasses to Goafest 2024 to celebrate and advance creative excellence. We have shared goals to foster diverse talent, drive innovation, and propel the creative industry forward to shape the future leaders of our industry." said Jo Jackson, CEO of D&AD.