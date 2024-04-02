Goibibo ropes in father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas as brand ambassadors

Goibibo has onboarded the iconic father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas as its brand ambassadors, strengthening the brand's localised approach to brand communication and product curation.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the brand’s first digital film starring the duo. The film references a popular scene from ‘Panchatanthiram’ keeping the trope of recreating iconic movie scenes, as previously demonstrated by the brands iconic #Goibebo campaign starring Kareena Kapoor Khan who was onboarded as the brand ambassador last year.

The film leverages cultural cues as much as it does language to build a connection with its audiences in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, delivering a story that aims to resonate with audiences while infusing specific travel contexts with a fresh perspective.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo, said, "In an era where travel preferences evolve rapidly, and no two trips taken are alike, Goibibo recognizes the need for tailored experiences not just in terms of products/services, but also in terms of brand communications. Collaborating with Jayaram and Kalidas was a natural choice, given their remarkable ability to resonate with audiences of all ages. Through humour and relatability, we aspire to empower travellers in the southern states of India to make better travel choices with Goibibo."