Govt’s communication arm CBC Spent ₹185.96 cr in FY25: MIB to Parliamentary Panel

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the government's primary media outreach agency, has reported a 96.16% utilization of its allocated funds for the financial year 2024–25, according to data presented to a Parliamentary Standing Committee. The CBC, which operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had received a Final Grant (FG) of ₹193.37 crore for the fiscal year and had spent ₹185.96 crore by March 23, 2025.

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) is the nodal multi-media advertising agency of the Indian government, primarily responsible for disseminating information about government policies and programs to the public using various media channels. It also acts as an advisory body on media strategy for the government.

Earlier in the year, the Revised Estimate (RE) for CBC was reduced to ₹192.75 crore from the Budget Estimate (BE) of ₹200.11 crore. By mid-September 2024, actual expenditure stood at only ₹90.19 crore, prompting the Committee to express concern over the slow pace of fund utilisation. It had called upon the Ministry to lay out an action plan to utilise the remaining ₹110 crore effectively during the remainder of the financial year.

Responding to the Committee's observations, the Ministry assured that CBC had taken steps to ensure optimal and judicious use of its budget. The near-complete fund utilisation, it stated, reflected the bureau's efficiency and commitment to executing government communication strategies across the country.

CBC was formed in December 2017 through the merger of three erstwhile entities—the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), the Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP), and the Song & Drama Division (S&DD)—to create a unified 360-degree communication agency. Following the integration, CBC established 23 Regional Offices and 148 Field Offices to streamline outreach operations and ensure better coordination at the grassroots.

The Committee, while acknowledging the improved regional execution of campaigns, sought an assessment of whether the integration has resulted in cost savings and enhanced functionality as envisioned. It emphasized the importance of continued fiscal discipline and recommended that funds be utilised judiciously to support meaningful public engagement with government programmes.