Ola launches RideAhead" campaign to foster more inclusive approach to women's mobility

Ola Mobility introduces the "RideAhead" campaign, an initiative focused on empowering women through their eBike taxi rides. The campaign reflects Ola's commitment to challenging existing paradigms and fostering a more inclusive approach to women's mobility by dismantling barriers associated with societal acceptance, comfort concerns, and perceived high costs.

Ola led the #RideAhead initiative by engaging with two sets of women groups, the first featuring women with no experience of a bike taxi ride, and the second group with women using eBike taxis regularly, with the goal to understand what apprehensions and reservations women have in taking bike taxis. The conversations offered insights, which were captured and released in a short video. It also presents that women who are regular eBike taxi passengers cite the ride option as ‘flexible’, offering more efficiency and freedom.