comScore            

Advertising

Ola launches RideAhead" campaign to foster more inclusive approach to women's mobility

Ola led the #RideAhead initiative by engaging with two sets of women groups, the first featuring women with no experience of a bike taxi ride, and the second group with women using eBike taxis regularly, with the goal to understand what apprehensions and reservations women have in taking bike taxis.

By  Storyboard18Mar 9, 2024 2:30 PM
Ola launches RideAhead" campaign to foster more inclusive approach to women's mobility
The conversations offered insights, which were captured and released in a short video. It also presents that women who are regular eBike taxi passengers cite the ride option as ‘flexible’, offering more efficiency and freedom.

Ola Mobility introduces the "RideAhead" campaign, an initiative focused on empowering women through their eBike taxi rides. The campaign reflects Ola's commitment to challenging existing paradigms and fostering a more inclusive approach to women's mobility by dismantling barriers associated with societal acceptance, comfort concerns, and perceived high costs.

Ola led the #RideAhead initiative by engaging with two sets of women groups, the first featuring women with no experience of a bike taxi ride, and the second group with women using eBike taxis regularly, with the goal to understand what apprehensions and reservations women have in taking bike taxis. The conversations offered insights, which were captured and released in a short video. It also presents that women who are regular eBike taxi passengers cite the ride option as ‘flexible’, offering more efficiency and freedom.

Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility, on the video launch, expressed his views saying, "Ola has always been at the forefront of innovation and empowerment in mobility; and the comfort & safety of our passengers has always been the core of our services. In line with our vision of customer first, we are proud to launch the 'RideAhead' campaign for our women passengers. Through this, we are challenging stereotypes and providing a platform for women to help unlock and experience a world of socio-economic opportunities. We wish to inspire women to always #RideAhead."


Tags
First Published on Mar 9, 2024 2:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

BluSmart launches "Ab Driving Karogi Tum?" campaign to challenge gender stereotypes

BluSmart launches "Ab Driving Karogi Tum?" campaign to challenge gender stereotypes

Quantum Brief

Adani Wilmar Limited celebrates the contributions of SuPoshan Sanginis in eradicating malnutrition

Adani Wilmar Limited celebrates the contributions of SuPoshan Sanginis in eradicating malnutrition

Quantum Brief

vivo Celebrates ‘Women in STEM’ on International Women’s Day

vivo Celebrates ‘Women in STEM’ on International Women’s Day

Advertising

Tech innovators women shaping the future of digital advertising

Tech innovators women shaping the future of digital advertising

Advertising

AnyMind's Otohiko Kozutsumi and Rubeena Singh on gaming, influencer marketing and more

AnyMind's Otohiko Kozutsumi and Rubeena Singh on gaming, influencer marketing and more

How it Works

General election 2024: BJP leads show with surge in FOMO Marketing and digital spends

General election 2024: BJP leads show with surge in FOMO Marketing and digital spends

Advertising

RK Swamy IPO sees strong demand from retail, HNI investors

RK Swamy IPO sees strong demand from retail, HNI investors
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!