Swiggy brings back 'Gulaab Jamun Uncle' in new campaign as T20 season kicks off

      Swiggy has brought the trio: Gulaab Jamun Uncle, Aunty and commentator Harsha Bhogle back in a its new campaign during the T20 World Cup.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 7, 2024 3:04 PM
      The witty comparison to cricket aims to resonate with the massive audience of cricket fans in India.

      Swiggy, India's on-demand convenience platform has launched its latest Campaign, marking the return of its trio: Gulaab Jamun Uncle, Aunty and commentator Harsha Bhogle.

      The campaign features bite-sized ad films that humorously depict Swiggy’s on-time delivery, allowing Uncle to enjoy his favourite treats without interruption. In one of the ads, Uncle cleverly navigates his food cravings while Aunty prepares to attend a wedding, highlighting the quick and seamless delivery service. The ads use everyday scenarios to highlight the speed and convenience of Swiggy's delivery service, resonating with cricket fans across the country.

      These bite-sized ad films, supported by commentator Harsha Bhogle's popular commentary pieces, showcase the fast-paced nature of Swiggy's delivery service. The witty comparison to cricket aims to resonate with the massive audience of cricket fans in India.

      Ashwath Swaminathan, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Swiggy, said, "The series featuring Gulaab Jamun Uncle, Aunty, and Harsha Bhogle is a much-loved one, so we are bringing it back for the continuing cricket season. The campaign highlights how we deliver food right on time to help Uncle enjoy his favorite gulab jamun. We are confident that this campaign will resonate with cricket fans across the country."

      Indrasish Mukerjee, the director of the film, added, "Swiggy ads were iconic for the language they had set up a while back with the crisp, silent 20-seconders aided only by Harsha Bhogle’s voice. The format’s always challenging, especially with comprehension and one’s ability to land humor. But we were clear from the outset with what we set out to do, which helped, and it was an absolute pleasure to revive this format and bring Gulaab Jamun Uncle alive once again for this series of three films."

      The Swiggy campaign will run across television, digital platforms, and social media.  


