Tata Tea Gold Care launches personalised tea packs during second edition of #MyTurnToCare2

Tata Tea Gold Care is offering personalised tea packs through the second edition of its Mother’s Day campaign #MyTurnToCare2. The brand will be gifting consumers specially curated, Tata Tea Gold Care packs featuring a picture of the consumer with their mother in the front along with a special message. The brand would be customizing packs, for over 600 consumers across India.

These limited-edition packs aim to celebrate the natural caring bond between a mother and her child while reinforcing the brand’s ‘care’ proposition. Tata Tea Gold Care helps in taking care of one’s well-being as it is an exquisite blend of valley-grown teas with the goodness of 5 Natural Ingredients like Tulsi, Ginger, Brahmi, Cardamom and Mulethi.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the brand has created a special website (www.tatateagoldcare.com) where participants can submit their picture entry along with a special message for their mother. The best 650 entries that are received first, will get a chance to win a personalized pack of Tata Tea Gold Care. These packs will be delivered directly to the consumer’s home (in 2-4 weeks) and will not be commercially sold. Consumers can also download a customized e-greeting post the submission, which can be shared with their mother to make her feel truly special.

To spread this message and encourage widespread consumer participation, the brand has collaborated with famous celebrities across sports and entertainment industries like Smriti Mandhana, Shivangi Joshi and Mouni Roy. More than 60 micro-influencers were also onboarded ahead of Mother’s Day to show proof of concept to the end consumer and enable extensive reach for the campaign.