TechnoSport launches 'Election Fever' campaign

TechnoSport has unveiled its new campaign, "Election Fever," as India braces for another intense election season.

The campaign aims to highlight the qualities of TechnoSport's products, which assist every Indian in enduring the blistering heat of elections.

In recent years, elections in India have become one of the most intense and widely watched events. With temperatures soaring during the harsh summer months, staying cool and comfortable becomes crucial for politicians and the public alike. TechnoSport saw an opportunity to leverage this aspect to highlight the technology embedded in its apparel.

Puspen Maity, CEO of TechnoSport, said, "TechnoSport is excited to launch the 'Election Fever' campaign, leveraging the intense atmosphere of Indian politics to showcase our products' ability to keep every Indian cool and comfortable. With this campaign, we aim to reinforce our commitment to innovation and provide technologically advanced apparel to our consumers, ensuring they stay comfortable even in the harshest conditions.”

Sunil Karthik, Head of Marketing at TechnoSport, added, "In the scorching heat of Indian elections, TechnoSport stands as your ally, providing the comfort and protection you need. Our 'Election Fever' campaign isn't just about clothing; it's about empowering every Indian to endure and excel. From the campaign trail to the streets, our apparel is designed to keep you cool, dry, and confident. Join us in embracing the spirit of change with TechnoSport.”

The "Election Fever" campaign draws inspiration from the challenging conditions of Indian elections and the benefits TechnoSport's products provide consumers. The campaign video, conceptualized by Expresso, a Chennai-based creative consulting firm, showcases the parallel between the qualities of a young aspiring leader campaigning for candidacy and the qualities of TechnoSport apparel. The video, characterized by Indian-style sloganeering with rhyme and humor, emphasizes the comfort, dryness, and protection that TechnoSport apparel offers, even in the hot sun.

The target audience for the "Election Fever" campaign is young India, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, who closely follow the elections and the intense media coverage surrounding them.

Expresso designed the campaign video. The team behind the video includes Sanjay Bhattacharya – Creative Director, Meera Shangkrithya – Creative Strategist, and Raghavendra Iyer – Head of Production.