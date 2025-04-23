Tips Music ramps up ad spends by 69% in FY25; fuels double-digit revenue growth

Tips Music is turning up the volume on marketing. The music label, known for its rich Bollywood catalogue and aggressive digital push, increased its advertising spends by 69% year-on-year in FY25. The company spent Rs 13.88 crore on advertising in FY25, up from Rs 8.21 crore in FY24, signaling a renewed focus on visibility across streaming platforms, social media and music launches.

Even on a quarter-to-quarter basis, Tips increased its ad budgets by 17%, spending Rs 3.86 crore in Q4 versus Rs 3.29 crore in Q3. However, in the Q4 of FY24, the company spent Rs 4.14 crore on advertising.

The surge in ad spends coincides with 31% jump in annual profit after tax (PAT), which rose to Rs 166.56 crore in FY25. Despite a 31% dip in Q4 PAT, that is Rs 30.61 crore vs Rs 44.22 crore in Q3, the broader financial picture remains strong, showcasing that brand-building efforts are translating into monetizable growth.

Additionally, the annual revenue of the company touched Rs 310.68 crore, compared to Rs 241.58 crore in the previous year, a 28.6% growth. It is interesting to note that the brand could only up its quarter-on-quarter game by 1% as the revneue in Q4 stood Rs 78.48 crore, against Rs 77.66 crore in Q3.

Hari Nair – Chief Executive Officer said, “We are seeing strong growth for our music across digital platforms. I am excited to announce our collaboration with TikTok, giving users worldwide access to Tips Music’s diverse library, featuring Bollywood classics and regional hits. We partnered with Sterling Reserve and Bacardi’s Legacy brand to launch our own music-IP called “Take 2” and “Roots” respectively.” Tips Music’s performance underscores the rising importance of ad spending in the music industry, not just for launches, but for sustaining long-tail consumption of catalogue content.