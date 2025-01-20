Dentsu India Media Practice adds 80 brands in 2024, delivers 10% growth in billings

ADVERTISEMENT
Last year, dentsu India's Media Practice, added 80 brands to its growing portfolio and achieved 10 percent growth in billings, stated the company in a statement. “This year has been nothing short of transformative,” says Harsha Razdan, chief executive officer, South Asia, dentsu. “Our Media Practice has brilliantly leveraged cutting-edge technology and data insights to diversify and expand our core offerings, unlocking new growth opportunities. As we target a higher double-digit organic growth in 2025, our focus remains on raising the bar, delivering breakthroughs, and staying true to dentsu’s global vision of Innovating to Impact,” he adds.
New client wins included General Insurance Council, LG Electronics, SKECHERS, Akasa Air, Vero Moda, Flipkart, Myntra, Sintex, Amazon Seller Services, CK Birla Healthcare, Kotak Mutual Fund, Ardex Endura, Shopper Stop, D DÉCOR, Godrej Properties, HAMDARD, TATA Mutual Fund, TATA Realty, Quick Heal Technologies, Unity Small Finance Bank, Meesho, Waree Energies, Vi-John, Berger Paints, Suzuki, and Be-Rite (Gemini Edibles & Fats), among others.
Dentsu India’s Media Innovations and Solutions team delivered and executed work across branded content, influencer marketing, gaming, and sports. This led to a 4X delta in the business.
In partnership with Meta, Google, and other large strategic partners, it has built global capabilities in consumer intelligence and retail intelligence products that are globally scaled.
The Media Practice’s growth was further amplified by new-age solutions, including:
1. Retail Media
2. Performance Practice 2.0
3. Spark: An advanced Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) tool
4. Total Commerce
Dentsu Retail reported a fivefold growth, underscoring the success of its data-driven strategies in delivering tangible results, further added the company in its statement.
Anita Kotwani, CEO - Media, South Asia, dentsu emphasizes, “Our success is driven by a relentless focus on delivering measurable results for our clients. With data-driven insights and a digitally charged mindset, we continuously adapt to market demands, setting new benchmarks and crafting impactful, future-ready solutions. Looking forward, we aim to redefine excellence in the Media landscape, achieving double-digit growth in 2025.”