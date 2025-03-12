FCB Kinnect appoints Abhinav Tripathi as National Creative Director

ADVERTISEMENT
FCB Kinnect has named Abhinav Tripathi as its new National Creative Director. Before this role, Tripathi led McCann Worldgroup’s Digital & Content Studio as Creative Head.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Tripathi said, “FCB Kinnect is a young, dynamic, and future-focused agency. From my very first conversations with Rohan, Chandni, and Neville, I resonated with their vision and culture. It’s a place that values creativity as much as collaboration, and I’m eager to build the future alongside this incredible team.”
With an impressive track record, Tripathi has crafted campaigns for global brands like MasterCard, Nescafé Gold, Coca-Cola, PhonePe, and Asian Paints.
Welcoming him to the team, Neville Shah, CCO of FCB Kinnect, said, “Abhinav brings a wealth of experience, ambition, and vision. As we continue to push creative boundaries, I couldn’t think of a better person to join us on this journey.”
Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect, added, “Abhinav is more than just an award-winning creative—he’s a storyteller, a problem solver, and a leader who balances innovation with empathy. His vision aligns seamlessly with our forward-thinking approach, and we’re excited to have him as we redefine the creative landscape.”
Tripathi’s portfolio features standout work, including the XR-enabled Mohey Print Ad, the data-driven Nescafé Gold film, MasterCard’s #HarFanHaiPriceless IPL campaign, and American Tourister’s #SwagPack. His appointment signals FCB Kinnect’s commitment to innovation and bold storytelling in the ever-evolving digital landscape.