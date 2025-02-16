Acclaimed global creative leader Ari Weiss passes away at 46

ADVERTISEMENT
Ari Weiss, an acclaimed global creative leader, passed away at 46 after a long battle with cancer. He had established independent ad agency Quality Experience last year and also held the position of a creative chairman.
Weiss began his career at Cliff Freeman & Partners as a copywriter. Then he moved to BBDO New York as a creative director and then Wieden & Kennedy as a senior writer. Then, he joined Goodby, Silverstein & Partners as a creative director, and then moved to 180LA in a similar position.
Weiss once again joined BBDO New York as chief creative officer (CCO), and then his innings began at DDB as the CCO of the North American region. He was then promoted to global chief creative officer. Under Weiss's leadership, as stated in a media report, BBH New York conceptualised and created award-winning work for clients including AXE, PlayStation, Netflix, Vaseline, Seamless, UNICEF, Sprite and The Weather Channel etc.
At DDB, Weiss's notable work included campaigns like “The Flip” for McDonald’s where the iconic “M” arches were flipped to a “W” for International Women’s Day; and “Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical” for Mars Wrigley Confectionery, further added the report.