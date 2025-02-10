Ogilvy CCO Ritu Sharda quits the WPP-owned ad agency

Ritu Sharda, who led Ogilvy as chief creative officer has moved on from the WPP-owned ad agency.

Ogilvy announced the elevation of Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava as chief creative officers for Ogilvy Gurugram.

Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India stated: “Sujoy and Nitin are Ogilvy stalwarts. Over the years both have created a stellar body of brave work that has helped grow business and reputation for their partners. Their benchmark setting work across mediums has created impact and earned numerous recognitions locally and globally. But more importantly, it has also earned the love and admiration of our consumers and clients. We are thrilled to see our people step up and take on senior leadership roles. We believe the two of them, along with their partners will push the boundaries of work. Their individual love for design and ideas will come together to write a new chapter for Ogilvy Gurugram.”

Sharda comes with an experience of more than two decades across a wide range of brands and categories, including Mirinda, 7 Up, McDonald’s, Samsung, Nestle, Dabur, MasterCard, Coca-Cola, HP, Microsoft, Wrigley’s, Quaker Oats, SC Johnson, HBO, Pernod Ricard, BMW, Chevrolet, Honda, LG, Ford, KFC, Google, and many more.

Her notable pieces of work include: #ReleaseThePressure for Mirinda, #StandByToughMoms for All Out, The Legacy Project for 100 Pipers Whiskey, #SaveTheEvidence DNA Fights Rape for Gordan Thomas Honeywell - Governmental Affairs, #PalatDe For Thums Up, #TaanePalatDe for Thums Up, #HarHaathToofan for Thums UP and Thums Up Stump Cam.