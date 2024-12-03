Adobe Appoints Lara Balazs as Chief Marketing Officer

Adobe announced the appointment of Lara Balazs as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President, Global Marketing reporting directly to CEO and Chair, Adobe, Shantanu Narayen.

Balazs previously served as CMO and General Manager, Strategic Partner Group at financial software and services leader Intuit, where she reimagined the company’s brand and go-to-market activities to support its AI-driven financial technology platform and elevated its brand awareness and reputation to new heights, stated the company in a statement.

Balazs will lead the Global Marketing Organization responsible for Adobe’s brand Adobe.com, the company’s industry-leading events, campaigns, communications, social media and its media operations and marketing insights.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lara Balazs to lead Adobe’s Global Marketing Organization,” said Narayen. “As Adobe continues to deliver industry-leading product innovations across content creation and digital marketing, Lara’s unique experience across B2C and B2B industries and deep insights as an Adobe customer will help us engage our growing universe of users more effectively while expanding Adobe's brand reach and impact."

Balazs’ marketing career spans key leadership roles at some of the world’s most respected brands such as Amazon, Visa and Nike, delivering innovative customer-centric marketing strategies that propel transformational growth. Among her notable achievements are driving the growth of Amazon Prime and Visa globally and leading Visa into the era of digital payments, with the launch of mobile-first products such as Visa Checkout and Apple Pay. At Intuit, she led the ProTax Group to its highest, most sustained growth in years and drove the company’s highest brand awareness and corporate reputation in its four decades.