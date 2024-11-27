Air India SATS appoints Ramanathan Rajamani as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), India’s airport services management company, appointed Ramanathan Rajamani as its Chief Executive Officer, which became effective from 14th November 2024. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Rajamani brings a wealth of experience in leadership, innovation, and operational excellence to the organization. This marks Rajamani's second tenure as AISATS CEO, a position he previously held from 2018 to 2021.
Rajamani started his career in 2001 as an engineer with the Defence Science and Technology Agency, where he played a crucial role in ensuring the reliability of fighter jets for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). In 2006, he transitioned to Indeco Engineers, spearheading several turnkey projects for both commercial and military ground operations.
He joined SATS Ltd. in 2011. Notably, he also led a fully-owned subsidiary of SATS to win Singapore’s National Productivity Award in 2016. He has held pivotal roles within SATS, including CEO of AISATS from 2018 to 2021, CEO of SATS Security Services in Singapore, and Head of Projects & New Services Delivery across the Asia-Pacific region.
Rajamani holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science in Logistics from the National University of Singapore. He also completed an Executive MBA course from Nanyang Technological University and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
On his new role, Rajamani commented, “I am deeply honoured to return to AISATS as CEO. India holds tremendous potential in the aviation and ground/cargo handling sectors, and I look forward to leading AISATS towards delivering innovative solutions, operational excellence, and exceptional service for our customer airlines, passengers and service partners."