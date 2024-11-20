AKQA's CMO Sam Kelly departs

ADVERTISEMENT
Sam Kelly, who led AKQA, a digital design and communications agency, as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position after a stint of 17 years.
Kelly began his career as artist relations as Peoplesound.com and went on to work across Warner Music Group as technical manager. Then, he joined Interoute as head of content distribution, and then joined Outside Line as head of business development.
At VML, he led as new business director, and his innings at AKQA began as business development manager.
In October, Ajaz Ahmed, who established AKQA in 1994, which was acquired by WPP in 2021, has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer. Ajaz Ahmed moves on from AKQA after a stint of 30 years.
Ahmed stated, "In its infancy, AKQA took its first steps, stumbled, and rose again. The triumphs were exhilarating, the defeats humbling, and both were integral to our journey. As I step aside, I have immense gratitude for all the lives that enhanced mine and the lessons we’ve taught each other along the way. I’m also eternally proud of the fact that our work has influenced countless people, improved many organisations, and contributed positively to the world."
Read More: Ajaz Ahmed leaves AKQA after three decades