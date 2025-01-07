Anupam Mittal adds a playful twist to OYO's recent policy shift

ADVERTISEMENT
In the midst of the ongoing debate surrounding OYO's decision to limit bookings for unmarried couples in certain locations, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal added a dash of humour to the conversation.
Very recently, OYO introduced a new check-in policy for its partner hotels, which requires couples to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in.
Taking to Twitter, Mittal quipped, "Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par 'OYO' discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar?" tagging OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal directly.
The playful comment by Mittal comes at a time when OYO is facing a mix of backlash and support for its controversial policy, which the company claims is in line with societal expectations in specific regions.
The tweet quickly gained traction, with many social media users jumping in to add their own witty responses.
Though OYO is yet to respond to Mittal's comment, the exchange has certainly added an unexpected and amusing layer to what has been a contentious issue.