Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler sales dip 14% in February

ADVERTISEMENT
Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales declined by 14 percent in the domestic market in February 2025 year-on-year. According to the stock exchange filing, Bajaj Auto sold 1,46,138 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market last month in 2025 compared to 1,70,527 units in the same month last year.
However, the exports saw a 23 percent jump YoY. The two-wheeler manufacturer exported 1,53,280 units in February 2025.
Commercial vehicle sales, including domestic and exports, remained flat at 52,653 units in February 2025.
Overall, Bajaj Auto sold 3,52,071 vehicles in February 2025, up 2 percent YoY.
Between April and February, the company's domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 21,24,590 compared to 20,67,581 units in the same period in fiscal year 2024.
The exports increased by 15 percent to 15,41,987 units in FY25.
The commercial vehicles domestic sale was up 3 percent to 4,41,621 units.
Overall, the company sold 42,81,143 units of two-wheeler and commercial vehicles between April and February FY 25 compared to 39,85,029 units in the corresponding quarters in FY 24--a jump of 7 percent.
Shares of Bajaj Auto declined 2.15 percent to Rs 7,733 at 11:36 am on Monday.