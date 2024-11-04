            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • bajaj-autos-festive-cheer-dened-two-wheeler-sales-down-exports-rise-in-october-46547

      Bajaj Auto's festive cheer dampened! Two-wheeler sales down, exports rise in October

      Bajaj Auto sold 2.55 lakh 2-wheelers compared to 2.78 lakh in the same month last year

      By  Storyboard18Nov 4, 2024 10:01 AM
      Bajaj Auto's festive cheer dampened! Two-wheeler sales down, exports rise in October
      Bajaj Auto has registered only a 2 percent increase in vehicle sales (both two-wheelers and CVs) at 4.79 lakh in Oct 2024

      Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales declined by 8 percent in the domestic market in October 2024. During the festive month, Bajaj Auto sold 2.55 lakh 2-wheelers compared to 2.78 lakh in the same month last year. However, the exports witnessed a year-on-year rise of 22 percent.

      Bajaj exported 1.58 lakh two-wheelers compared to 1.29 lakh in October 2023. Overall, the maker of Pulsar bike sold 4.14 lakh two-wheelers in October 2024.

      The company's two-wheeler sales in H1 FY25 (April-October) stood at 14.75 lakh--an 11 percent increase year to date. The company's 2-wheeler export in the first six months of 2024 climbed by 8 percent to 9.23 lakh.

      'Commercial vehicles sale'

      Bajaj Auto reported a six percent decline in commercial vehicle sales in October 2024. The company sold 47,922 CVs in October this year compared to 51,132 in the same month of 2023.

      However, in H1 2024, the CV sales of Bajaj Auto increased by 5 percent to 2.95 lakh compared to 2.81 lakh in H1 2023.

      'Muted sales'

      Bajaj Auto has registered only a 2 percent increase in vehicle sales (both two-wheelers and CVs) at 4.79 lakh during the festive month of 2024. Between April and October, the company sold 28.03 lakh vehicles, posting a 10 percent rise compared to 25.52 lakh in H1 2023. Bajaj Auto's shares declined by 4.12 percent on Monday at 9:54 am, trading at Rs 9,457.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 4, 2024 10:00 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Reliance Jio eyes market debut in 2025, valued at over $100 billion: Report

      Reliance Jio eyes market debut in 2025, valued at over $100 billion: Report

      Brand Marketing

      Simply Speaking: Shorts #5 - The bane of biases

      Simply Speaking: Shorts #5 - The bane of biases

      Brand Marketing

      Dell Laptops continues to be the most desirable brand for fourth year, reveals TRA's Most Desired Brands Report 2024

      Dell Laptops continues to be the most desirable brand for fourth year, reveals TRA's Most Desired Brands Report 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Bombay HC grants interim relief to Skechers in trademark infringement case

      Bombay HC grants interim relief to Skechers in trademark infringement case

      Brand Marketing

      Britannia created ‘Ting Ting Ti-Ding’ when sonic branding was simply unheard of: Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries

      Britannia created ‘Ting Ting Ti-Ding’ when sonic branding was simply unheard of: Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries

      Brand Marketing

      Route Mobile wraps up Route Amplify 2.0 with powerful discussions on AI, Security, and the Future of Digital Communication

      Route Mobile wraps up Route Amplify 2.0 with powerful discussions on AI, Security, and the Future of Digital Communication

      Brand Marketing

      Nazara's Datawrkz acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52.3 cr

      Nazara's Datawrkz acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52.3 cr