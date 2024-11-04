Bajaj Auto's festive cheer dampened! Two-wheeler sales down, exports rise in October

ADVERTISEMENT
Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales declined by 8 percent in the domestic market in October 2024. During the festive month, Bajaj Auto sold 2.55 lakh 2-wheelers compared to 2.78 lakh in the same month last year. However, the exports witnessed a year-on-year rise of 22 percent.
Bajaj exported 1.58 lakh two-wheelers compared to 1.29 lakh in October 2023. Overall, the maker of Pulsar bike sold 4.14 lakh two-wheelers in October 2024.
The company's two-wheeler sales in H1 FY25 (April-October) stood at 14.75 lakh--an 11 percent increase year to date. The company's 2-wheeler export in the first six months of 2024 climbed by 8 percent to 9.23 lakh.
'Commercial vehicles sale'
Bajaj Auto reported a six percent decline in commercial vehicle sales in October 2024. The company sold 47,922 CVs in October this year compared to 51,132 in the same month of 2023.
However, in H1 2024, the CV sales of Bajaj Auto increased by 5 percent to 2.95 lakh compared to 2.81 lakh in H1 2023.
'Muted sales'
Bajaj Auto has registered only a 2 percent increase in vehicle sales (both two-wheelers and CVs) at 4.79 lakh during the festive month of 2024. Between April and October, the company sold 28.03 lakh vehicles, posting a 10 percent rise compared to 25.52 lakh in H1 2023. Bajaj Auto's shares declined by 4.12 percent on Monday at 9:54 am, trading at Rs 9,457.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).