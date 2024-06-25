            
      Boult announces partnership with Ford Mustang to woo tech-savvy buyers

      The partnership gives Boult access to the heritage and superlative design insights of the brand, enabling the wearable manufacturers to work with the Ford Mustang team.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2024 3:45 PM
      Boult announced a partnership with automaker Ford Mustang on Tuesday through which the audio company will target the young, tech-savvy, and luxury car enthusiast’s buyer segment. The partnership gives Boult access to the heritage and design insights of the brand, enabling the wearable manufacturers to work with the Ford Mustang team.

      "We are thrilled to partner with Ford Mustang, a brand that shares our dedication to style, excellence, and speed," said Varun Gupta, Co-founder of Boult. "Through this collaboration, we aim to captivate the young and tech-savvy buyer segment with our new offerings: BOULT Torq, BOULT Dash, and BOULT Derby. This long-term partnership not only opens up doors to a new audience segment but also gives an opportunity to look at product design in a new way," Gupta added.

      "Partnering with Ford Mustang is a groundbreaking moment, igniting a new era of innovation and excellence," said Tom Stany, Senior Brand & Category Manager of Boult said. "Together, we are not just launching products; we are crafting experiences that embody the thrill of speed and the essence of cutting-edge technology. The BOULT Torq, BOULT Dash, and BOULT Derby are more than audio devices; they are a testament to our commitment to inspire and elevate the everyday lives of our consumers. This collaboration is a celebration of our shared vision to push boundaries and create something truly extraordinary."

      The partnership commenced earlier this year and will see the launch of multiple products in the coming months, Boult said.


      First Published on Jun 25, 2024 3:45 PM

