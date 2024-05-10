            

      Buffalo Soldiers appoints Niladri Datta as senior advisor- business and growth

      Datta, the former LG India CMO & Business Head of washing machine division is expected to lead the business growth functionalities

      By  Storyboard18May 10, 2024 4:41 PM
      Buffalo Soldiers’ is a sector-agnostic agency, with B2C, B2B and Sports verticals and Datta’s role is said to involve guiding the agency through new challenges and identifying growth opportunities.

      Advertising agency, Buffalo Soldiers, has announced the appointment of Niladri Datta as senior advisor - business and growth.

      In his new role, Datta will be focusing on driving business growth and shaping strategic initiatives. His expertise in leading cross-functional teams and understanding of the Indian market dynamics are expected to bring fresh perspectives and robust growth strategies to the table.

      For nearly fifteen years, Datta was a pivotal figure at LG Electronics, including stints as CMO as well as heading products/ modern trade/e-commerce etc. As a leader of the washing machine business for a decade, he ensured LG as the leading brand in the consumer durable industry. Before joining Buffalo Soldiers, Datta also made contributions at IFB, a home-grown appliances brand. He served in different positions before becoming all India marketing head for seven years and later joined back as vice president – head of marketing and strategy for two more years.

      "Niladri is a powerhouse of strategic acumen and market savvy. With him on board, we're all geared up to redefine the way brands engage with their audiences," said Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-founder and CEO, Buffalo Soldiers.

      With Datta’s strategic guidance, the agency is said to enhance its services and expand its footprint in the competitive landscape of advertising. Chakrabarti added, "Because with Niladri, we're about to take things to the next level."


      First Published on May 10, 2024 4:41 PM

