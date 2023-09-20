Byju’s CEO Mrinal Mohit quits; Arjun Mohan gets a promotion

Edtech platform Byju’s has promoted Arjun Mohan as chief executive officer who replaced Mrinal Mohit as he called it quits owing to personal aspirations.
Mohit started his innings at Byju’s in 2014 as senior vice president - business development and strategy, and in his position, looked after the expansion of the company's business in new and existing product verticals and locations, e-commerce, strategic Tie-ups, company acquisitions and raising capital. Then, he was promoted as chief operating officer.
Mohan began his career with Rambus Mentor Graphics, HSBC Bank, Tata Services and Titan Company before joining Byju’s and held various roles with his last being chief business officer. Then, he joined upGrad as chief executive officer.