comScore

Brand Makers

Byju’s CEO Mrinal Mohit quits; Arjun Mohan gets a promotion

Mrinal Mohit started his innings at Byju’s in 2014 as senior vice president - business development and strategy.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 5:14 PM
Byju’s CEO Mrinal Mohit quits; Arjun Mohan gets a promotion
Arjun Mohan began his career with Rambus Mentor Graphics, HSBC Bank, Tata Services and Titan Company before joining Byju’s and held various roles with his last being chief business officer. Then, he joined upGrad as chief executive officer. (From left to right: Mrinal Mohit and Arjun Mohan)

Edtech platform Byju’s has promoted Arjun Mohan as chief executive officer who replaced Mrinal Mohit as he called it quits owing to personal aspirations.

Mohit started his innings at Byju’s in 2014 as senior vice president - business development and strategy, and in his position, looked after the expansion of the company's business in new and existing product verticals and locations, e-commerce, strategic Tie-ups, company acquisitions and raising capital. Then, he was promoted as chief operating officer.

Mohan began his career with Rambus Mentor Graphics, HSBC Bank, Tata Services and Titan Company before joining Byju’s and held various roles with his last being chief business officer. Then, he joined upGrad as chief executive officer.


Tags
First Published on Sep 20, 2023 5:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Dentsu's Posterscope appoints Pallavi Patil ad vice president - strategy

Dentsu's Posterscope appoints Pallavi Patil ad vice president - strategy

Brand Makers

Meta to introduce Meta Verified, WhatsApp flows and support UPI apps in India

Meta to introduce Meta Verified, WhatsApp flows and support UPI apps in India

Brand Makers

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Brand Makers

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Brand Makers

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Brand Makers

“We will scale our organics portfolio in a short time”: Amul’s Jayen Mehta

“We will scale our organics portfolio in a short time”: Amul’s Jayen Mehta

Brand Makers

Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor

Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor