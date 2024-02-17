comScore

Brand Makers

Carlsberg India appoints Vandana Kapur as vice president - human resources

At Carlsberg, Vandana Kapur will focus on organization effectiveness, talent management, and strengthening of our DE&I, amongst other critical responsibilities.

By  Storyboard18Feb 17, 2024 9:25 AM
Carlsberg India appoints Vandana Kapur as vice president - human resources
Vandana Kapur, with a career spanning over 22 years si experienced in corporate, consulting, and entrepreneurial roles.

Carlsberg India, a leading global brewer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vandana Kapur as the Vice President, Human Resources. Kapur, with a career spanning over 22 years si experienced in corporate, consulting, and entrepreneurial roles.

At Carlsberg, Kapur will focus on organization effectiveness, talent management, and strengthening of our DE&I, amongst other critical responsibilities.

Nilesh Patel, managing director, Carlsberg India, said, " At Carlsberg, we pride ourselves on being a purpose-led and performance-driven organization. We are deeply committed to becoming an employer of choice and to create inclusive opportunities. I am confident that the vast experience that Vandana brings with her will contribute significantly to achieve our purpose to ‘Brew for a Better Tomorrow’."

Kapur stated, "I feel privileged to be a part of the Carlsberg Group, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the organization, and further build on the culture of collaboration, equity, and inclusivity.

In her previous roles with life sciences and healthcare organisations, Kapur was country HR head at Agilent Technologies International, and global HR Director for operations at Centrient Pharmaceuticals.


Tags
First Published on Feb 17, 2024 9:24 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Never Not Working by Malissa Clark

Bookstrapping: Never Not Working by Malissa Clark

Brand Makers

Don't take your designation too seriously, says Mayur Hola of Culinary Brands

Don't take your designation too seriously, says Mayur Hola of Culinary Brands

Brand Makers

Govt to curb misleading ads by coaching centres; readies guidelines

Govt to curb misleading ads by coaching centres; readies guidelines

Brand Makers

Sintex announces associate sponsorship deal with Women's Premier League

Sintex announces associate sponsorship deal with Women's Premier League

Brand Makers

Impresario’s Divya Aggarwal on SOCIAL going hyperlocal and catering to GenZ

Impresario’s Divya Aggarwal on SOCIAL going hyperlocal and catering to GenZ

Brand Makers

Orkla India onboards Murali S as chief executive officer of condiments brand Eastern

Orkla India onboards Murali S as chief executive officer of condiments brand Eastern

Brand Makers

The inside story: Digging deeper into Nykaa Fashion's Nykd with Preeti Gupta

The inside story: Digging deeper into Nykaa Fashion's Nykd with Preeti Gupta
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!