Carlsberg India appoints Vandana Kapur as vice president - human resources

Carlsberg India, a leading global brewer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vandana Kapur as the Vice President, Human Resources. Kapur, with a career spanning over 22 years si experienced in corporate, consulting, and entrepreneurial roles.

At Carlsberg, Kapur will focus on organization effectiveness, talent management, and strengthening of our DE&I, amongst other critical responsibilities.

Nilesh Patel, managing director, Carlsberg India, said, " At Carlsberg, we pride ourselves on being a purpose-led and performance-driven organization. We are deeply committed to becoming an employer of choice and to create inclusive opportunities. I am confident that the vast experience that Vandana brings with her will contribute significantly to achieve our purpose to ‘Brew for a Better Tomorrow’."

Kapur stated, "I feel privileged to be a part of the Carlsberg Group, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the organization, and further build on the culture of collaboration, equity, and inclusivity.

In her previous roles with life sciences and healthcare organisations, Kapur was country HR head at Agilent Technologies International, and global HR Director for operations at Centrient Pharmaceuticals.