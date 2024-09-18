Cashify appoints Ujjwal Sinha as head of marketing

Cashify has announced the appointment of Ujjwal Sinha as Head of Marketing. With over 15 years of extensive experience in the marketing domain, Ujjwal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company, further strengthening Cashify’s leadership team.
In his new role, Ujjwal will oversee and direct all aspects of consumer marketing at Cashify.
Before joining Cashify, Ujjwal served as Associate Vice President of Marketing at CARS24, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth through innovative marketing strategies.
Coming from auto industry re-commerce, at CARS24, he led the growth marketing for the supply side, optimizing marketing efforts through data and technology, and spearheading media planning, buying, and offline efforts. His work in enhancing the company’s online reputation and ensuring the brand’s physical presence across multiple cities were significant milestones during his association with CARS24. Prior to his roles at CARS24, Ujjwal held senior marketing positions at AutoPortal India and Tata Motors.
“We are thrilled to have Ujjwal join our team,” said Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder & CMO of Cashify. “Building a strong team has always been key to our vision, and with Ujjwal on board, we're excited about the growth and opportunities ahead. We are confident that joining forces with talented people will definitely help us grow, innovate and redefine the re-commerce industry in India.”