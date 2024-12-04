            
Tata Motors' VP - International Business and Strategy Anurag Mehrotra quits: Report

Mehrotra is likely to join JSW MG Motor in February as chief executive officer, according to industry reports.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2024 9:59 AM
Prior to joining Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business, Anurag Mehrotra led Ford Motor Company as vice president - marketing. (Image Source: SightsIn Plus)

Anurag Mehrotra, who led Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business as vice president - international business and strategy, has stepped down from his position, as reported by Autocar. Further, it has been reported that he is likely to join JSW MG Motor in February as the chief executive officer.

Mehrotra, who took up the position at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business in October 2021, established the presence of the company in Egypt and Thailand.

Mehrotra began his career at Genesis PR as a senior associate and he went on to work across Exatt Communications, Accenture and WNS Global Services. Prior to joining Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business, Mehrotra led Ford Motor Company as vice president - marketing.


First Published on Dec 4, 2024 5:57 PM

