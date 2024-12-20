Cheil Worldwide's Global CCO Malcolm Poynton steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Malcolm Poynton, who led Cheil Worldwide as global chief creative officer, is stepping down from his position. He had taken up the position in January 2015.
He began his career in the creative division at HKM/Rialto, and then OMON, Green Girl Publishing, The Campaign Palace, M&C Saatchi London, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy UK and SapientNitro.
Under Poynton’s creative leadership, campaigns for Adidas, American Express, British Airways, Coca-Cola, Dove, Foot Locker, IBM, Sky TV, Toyota, Vodafone and Samsung have resulted in favourable business results.
Poynton is also a trustee and board member of D&AD. He sits on the advisory board of WARC and is a patron of C.A.L.M., the UK's Institute of Contemporary Art and Royal Academy of Art.