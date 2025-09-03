Chloe Malle succeeds Anna Wintour as American Vogue's new editorial head

ADVERTISEMENT
American Vogue announced on Tuesday that Chloe Malle has been appointed its new head of editorial content, succeeding the legendary Anna Wintour, who is stepping down from the role after nearly 40 years, as per media reports.
Malle, 39, has been part of Vogue for more than a decade, most recently serving as editor of Vogue.com and co-host of the podcast The Run-Through.
The daughter of actress Candice Bergen and filmmaker Louis Malle, she joined Vogue full-time in 2011 after stints at the New York Observer and as a freelance writer. Over the years, she has overseen several high-profile editorial projects, including Naomi Biden's wedding shoot and an exclusive interview with Lauren Sanchez.
Wintour, 75, will continue as Vogue's global editorial director and Condé Nast's chief content officer, focusing on the company's international growth and marquee events such as the Met Gala, which she famously transformed into a globally-watched cultural spectacle.
First taking charge of American Vogue in 1988, Wintour has been credited with reshaping the magazine's voice and influence in fashion and culture.
Wintour is also widely believed to have inspired the character of Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.
Her decision to step aside from U.S. editorial leadership marks a rare change at the publication she has defined for almost four decades. In June, Wintour had signalled the shift, announcing her intent to bring in new leadership to guide American Vogue into its next chapter.