CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, L'oreal Professionel, Lowe Lintas, Tata Consumer Products and more

      By  Storyboard18Oct 14, 2024 8:23 AM
      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. A round-up of the executives who are in, out, and in-between in the past two weeks. (Representational image via Unsplash)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Noel Tata

      Present: Chairman, Tata Trusts

      Following the death of Ratan Tata, Noel Tata has been appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts. Noel is a board member of key Tata companies which includes Tata Steel and Voltas.

      Kapil Batra

      Previous: National creative director, Wieden + Kennedy India

      Present: President, Lowe Lintas

      Lowe Lintas has appointed Kapil Batra in a new role. He has also worked at McCann Worldgroup.

      Deepika Warrier

      Previous: Head of marketing, Bajaj Auto

      Deepika Warrier has stepped down as the head of marketing from Bajaj Auto. She has worked across PepsiCo India, Diageo India etc.

      Aditi Anand

      Previous: Head of marketing, L'oreal Professionel

      Aditi Anand has moved on from her role at L'oreal Professionel. She has worked across Bharti Airtel, Flipkart, Micromax Informatics, HMD Global and The Coca-Cola Company.

      Partha Biswas

      Previous: EVP & Head - Hindi General Entertainment Business, Viacom18

      Present: President & Head - RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products

      Tata Consumer Products has appointed Partha Biswas in a new role. He has worked across Indian Petrochemicals Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company etc.

      Rajiv Nair

      Previous: Group CEO, Kaya Ltd

      Kaya’s group chief executive officer steps down. He has worked across Shoppers Stop and celio.

      Gopa Menon

      Previous: Head of digital, South Asia, Mindshare

      Gopa Menon has stepped down from his position at Mindshare. He has worked across GroupM Media, Isobar etc.

      Aarti Nagpal

      Previous: Senior vice president and head of talent, Publicis Groupe

      Present: Chief talent officer, FCB Group India

      FCB Group India has appointed Aarti Nagpal in a new role. She has worked across Zee Entertainment Enterprise, Synergy Adlabs, Raymond Ltd, Welspun Group and Big Bazaar.

      Seema Jindal

      Previous: Head- Regulatory Affairs -DLT/DTH/Teleports/VSAT & Head Compliances & Audit for Regulatory, Airtel

      Present: Head of public affairs, telecom, Truecaller

      Truecaller has appointed Seema Jindal in a new role. She started her career at Bharti Airtel.

      Jude Gomes

      Previous: Regional director business development, Ageas Group

      Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

      Jude Gomes has been appointed in a new role by Ageas Federal Life Insurance. He has worked across Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Life, Centurion Bank of Punjab, HSBC etc.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


