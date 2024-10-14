CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, L'oreal Professionel, Lowe Lintas, Tata Consumer Products and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Noel Tata

Present: Chairman, Tata Trusts

Following the death of Ratan Tata, Noel Tata has been appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts. Noel is a board member of key Tata companies which includes Tata Steel and Voltas.

Kapil Batra

Previous: National creative director, Wieden + Kennedy India

Present: President, Lowe Lintas

Lowe Lintas has appointed Kapil Batra in a new role. He has also worked at McCann Worldgroup.

Deepika Warrier

Previous: Head of marketing, Bajaj Auto

Deepika Warrier has stepped down as the head of marketing from Bajaj Auto. She has worked across PepsiCo India, Diageo India etc.

Aditi Anand

Previous: Head of marketing, L'oreal Professionel

Aditi Anand has moved on from her role at L'oreal Professionel. She has worked across Bharti Airtel, Flipkart, Micromax Informatics, HMD Global and The Coca-Cola Company.

Partha Biswas

Previous: EVP & Head - Hindi General Entertainment Business, Viacom18

Present: President & Head - RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products has appointed Partha Biswas in a new role. He has worked across Indian Petrochemicals Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company etc.

Rajiv Nair

Previous: Group CEO, Kaya Ltd

Kaya’s group chief executive officer steps down. He has worked across Shoppers Stop and celio.

Gopa Menon

Previous: Head of digital, South Asia, Mindshare

Gopa Menon has stepped down from his position at Mindshare. He has worked across GroupM Media, Isobar etc.

Aarti Nagpal

Previous: Senior vice president and head of talent, Publicis Groupe

Present: Chief talent officer, FCB Group India

FCB Group India has appointed Aarti Nagpal in a new role. She has worked across Zee Entertainment Enterprise, Synergy Adlabs, Raymond Ltd, Welspun Group and Big Bazaar.

Seema Jindal

Previous: Head- Regulatory Affairs -DLT/DTH/Teleports/VSAT & Head Compliances & Audit for Regulatory, Airtel

Present: Head of public affairs, telecom, Truecaller

Truecaller has appointed Seema Jindal in a new role. She started her career at Bharti Airtel.

Jude Gomes

Previous: Regional director business development, Ageas Group

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

Jude Gomes has been appointed in a new role by Ageas Federal Life Insurance. He has worked across Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Life, Centurion Bank of Punjab, HSBC etc.