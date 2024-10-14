CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, L'oreal Professionel, Lowe Lintas, Tata Consumer Products and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Noel Tata
Present: Chairman, Tata Trusts
Following the death of Ratan Tata, Noel Tata has been appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts. Noel is a board member of key Tata companies which includes Tata Steel and Voltas.
Kapil Batra
Previous: National creative director, Wieden + Kennedy India
Present: President, Lowe Lintas
Lowe Lintas has appointed Kapil Batra in a new role. He has also worked at McCann Worldgroup.
Deepika Warrier
Previous: Head of marketing, Bajaj Auto
Deepika Warrier has stepped down as the head of marketing from Bajaj Auto. She has worked across PepsiCo India, Diageo India etc.
Aditi Anand
Previous: Head of marketing, L'oreal Professionel
Aditi Anand has moved on from her role at L'oreal Professionel. She has worked across Bharti Airtel, Flipkart, Micromax Informatics, HMD Global and The Coca-Cola Company.
Partha Biswas
Previous: EVP & Head - Hindi General Entertainment Business, Viacom18
Present: President & Head - RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products
Tata Consumer Products has appointed Partha Biswas in a new role. He has worked across Indian Petrochemicals Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company etc.
Rajiv Nair
Previous: Group CEO, Kaya Ltd
Kaya’s group chief executive officer steps down. He has worked across Shoppers Stop and celio.
Gopa Menon
Previous: Head of digital, South Asia, Mindshare
Gopa Menon has stepped down from his position at Mindshare. He has worked across GroupM Media, Isobar etc.
Aarti Nagpal
Previous: Senior vice president and head of talent, Publicis Groupe
Present: Chief talent officer, FCB Group India
FCB Group India has appointed Aarti Nagpal in a new role. She has worked across Zee Entertainment Enterprise, Synergy Adlabs, Raymond Ltd, Welspun Group and Big Bazaar.
Seema Jindal
Previous: Head- Regulatory Affairs -DLT/DTH/Teleports/VSAT & Head Compliances & Audit for Regulatory, Airtel
Present: Head of public affairs, telecom, Truecaller
Truecaller has appointed Seema Jindal in a new role. She started her career at Bharti Airtel.
Jude Gomes
Previous: Regional director business development, Ageas Group
Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Ageas Federal Life Insurance
Jude Gomes has been appointed in a new role by Ageas Federal Life Insurance. He has worked across Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Life, Centurion Bank of Punjab, HSBC etc.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy