Dabur India appoints Sriram Padmanabhan as Head - Healthcare Business

Sriram Padmanabhan, who led Danone India as the marketing director, has been named by Dabur as the head of their healthcare business.
Padmanabhan succeeds Philipe Joseph Haydon, whose cessation from the services of the company will be effective from the close of working hours of July 01, 2025.
He has an extensive experience of over 21 years in marketing across categories, sales, strategic planning and P&L management, and has worked with various organisations such as Abbott Nutrition, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Kimberly Clark Lever, Times Internet, Dabur Foods Ltd etc.
Padmanabhan, completed B.E. in electronics & communication from MD University in 2001 and subsequently, PGDM from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon in 2003.