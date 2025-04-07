            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • dabur-india-appoints-sriram-padmanabhan-as-head-healthcare-business-61640

Dabur India appoints Sriram Padmanabhan as Head - Healthcare Business

Sriram Padmanabhan succeeds Philipe Joseph Haydon, whose cessation from the services of the company will be effective from the close of working hours of July 01, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Apr 7, 2025 2:14 PM
Dabur India appoints Sriram Padmanabhan as Head - Healthcare Business
Sriram Padmanabhan has an extensive experience of over 21 years in marketing across categories, sales, strategic planning and P&L management, and has worked with various organisations such as Abbott Nutrition, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Kimberly Clark Lever, Times Internet, Dabur Foods Ltd etc.

Sriram Padmanabhan, who led Danone India as the marketing director, has been named by Dabur as the head of their healthcare business.

Padmanabhan succeeds Philipe Joseph Haydon, whose cessation from the services of the company will be effective from the close of working hours of July 01, 2025.

He has an extensive experience of over 21 years in marketing across categories, sales, strategic planning and P&L management, and has worked with various organisations such as Abbott Nutrition, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Kimberly Clark Lever, Times Internet, Dabur Foods Ltd etc.

Padmanabhan, completed B.E. in electronics & communication from MD University in 2001 and subsequently, PGDM from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon in 2003.


Tags
First Published on Apr 7, 2025 2:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

India needs Its own Jambavan: Prasoon Joshi on rediscovering strength in cultural roots

India needs Its own Jambavan: Prasoon Joshi on rediscovering strength in cultural roots

Brand Makers

India now leads global digital payments, says Amitabh Kant

India now leads global digital payments, says Amitabh Kant

Brand Makers

Publicis Groupe South Asia appoints Paritosh Srivastava as CEO of BBH India

Publicis Groupe South Asia appoints Paritosh Srivastava as CEO of BBH India

Brand Makers

Tata Motors global PV wholesales see 6% drop in Q4 FY25

Tata Motors global PV wholesales see 6% drop in Q4 FY25

Brand Makers

WATCH: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Adarsh Atal, Shriram Iyer on working with 'secure' actors for Dream11 ads

WATCH: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Adarsh Atal, Shriram Iyer on working with 'secure' actors for Dream11 ads

Brand Makers

Titan Company clocks 25% YoY growth in Q4 FY25, adds 72 new stores

Titan Company clocks 25% YoY growth in Q4 FY25, adds 72 new stores

Brand Makers

Mukesh Ambani lauds women entrepreneurs; highlights Isha Ambani’s leadership impact

Mukesh Ambani lauds women entrepreneurs; highlights Isha Ambani’s leadership impact

Brand Makers

'New chapter begins': Haldiram CEO announces merger of Snacks and Food businesses

'New chapter begins': Haldiram CEO announces merger of Snacks and Food businesses