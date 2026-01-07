Music events are influencing how India’s Gen Z plans travel, Airbnb data shows

Live music events and festivals are emerging as a key factor influencing travel decisions among India’s Gen Z, according to new insights released by Airbnb. The data suggests that a growing number of young travellers are planning trips around concerts rather than traditional holiday schedules, reflecting a shift in how destinations are selected and explored.

The findings indicate that 62% of Gen Z respondents plan to travel for concerts or music festivals in 2026. For many, travel planning begins soon after an event is announced, with over a third saying they start preparing their trip as soon as they hear about a concert or festival.

The data also points to a strong link between music events and destination discovery. Around 76% of respondents said they had visited a city for the first time specifically because of a concert or festival, suggesting that live events are introducing young travellers to new urban centres and neighbourhoods that may not otherwise feature in their travel plans.

Concert-related travel appears to have a wider economic footprint beyond the event itself. More than half of Gen Z travellers surveyed said they extend their stay beyond concert dates to explore the destination, spending time in local cafés, nightlife areas, cultural spaces and neighbourhoods. A majority also prefer accommodation close to event venues, which can influence demand patterns in specific parts of cities.

Spending behaviour reflects the prioritisation of experience-driven travel. A significant portion of respondents indicated they are willing to allocate between 21% and 40% of their monthly income toward music-led trips, while a smaller group said they would spend even more. The average reported expenditure for a recent event-led trip stood at ₹51,000.

The trend is also contributing to group-based travel, with most respondents attending concerts with friends rather than travelling alone. This has implications for accommodation preferences, with demand skewing toward stays that can accommodate groups.

Commenting on the findings, Airbnb’s India and Southeast Asia leadership noted that music events are increasingly acting as an entry point for destination exploration, influencing where young travellers go and how they engage with local areas. The company has cited this behaviour as one factor behind its partnership with large-format music festivals such as Lollapalooza India.

Overall, the data highlights a shift in Gen Z travel behaviour, where cultural events, particularly live music, are playing a growing role in shaping itineraries, spending decisions and patterns of tourism movement across cities.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 10:58 AM