FCB Ulka appoints Suchitra Gahlot as national creative director

FCB Ulka, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, appoints Suchitra Gahlot as the new National Creative Director. Gahlot will be based in Bengaluru. As the new National Creative Director at FCB Ulka, Gahlot will be a key player in driving the agency's creative vision.
Gahlot has worked with agencies in India and Singapore, including Ogilvy RedCard Singapore, SapientNitro, and W+K, leading creative efforts across categories including FMCG, F&B, Media, Hospitality, Telecom, and Services.
She has won several awards such as Cannes, One Show and D&AD for her work. She has worked on an impressive roster of businesses, as per the company, some of which include Hindustan Times, Vodafone, The Economist, BBC World and Coca Cola.
Gahlot has set up the Media Lab at technology company Sapient.
