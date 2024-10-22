            
      OYO exec Abhishek Gupta joins Lenskart as CFO

      After nearly a decade with OYO, Abhishek Gupta takes over as Lenskart’s CFO following Mukti Hariharan’s exit to Coca-Cola.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 22, 2024 3:01 PM
      Abhishek Gupta's new role involves guiding long-term strategic planning and execution while also focusing on financial strategy. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Lenskart, the Indian eyewear giant, has appointed Abhishek Gupta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

      Gupta, who previously held the CFO position at hospitality startup OYO for nine years, shared the news via LinkedIn on October 22. "After 9 amazing years at OYO, I have recently joined Lenskart.com as the CFO. Thank you Ritesh and the entire team of OYO for the trust and friendship," he wrote.

      Gupta's move comes less than two months after Lenskart's former CFO, Mukti Hariharan, stepped down to join Coca-Cola.

      Gupta resigned from OYO in March and joined Lenskart in August, according to his LinkedIn updates. His new role involves guiding long-term strategic planning and execution while also focusing on financial strategy and enhancing Lenskart's corporate governance.

      Gupta's departure from OYO was announced in December, and Rakesh Kumar, who has been with OYO for over six years, was promoted internally to take over as the company's group CFO.

      From his diverse professional background, Gupta has previously worked at Philips and GE. He is also an ex-alumnus of Harvard University and the Indian School of Business with an MBA in Finance.


      First Published on Oct 22, 2024 1:59 PM

