Fractal Ink's Priyanka Agrawal joins Punt Partners as co-founder

Priyanka Agrawal, co-founder at Fractal Ink, a Dentsu-owned design consultancy firm, has now joined Punt Partners as co-founder. She exited Dentsu One in 2022, where she served as the chief strategy officer of Fractal Ink and managing partner for CX consulting.

Punt Partners released a statement announcing Agrawal's arrival to build a new consulting practice that combines innovation, design, and technology to deliver exceptional customer interventions for brands, with a primary focus on the North American market.

"We deeply admired the strong brand that Fractal Ink had built and the impressive work that Priyanka had delivered for her clients. After Sid's unfortunate passing, it became clear to me that Priyanka was the ideal co-founder to carry forward the vision of Punt Partners. We share a strong personal connection and aligned professional values, particularly in our emphasis on prioritizing experience design over technology execution," says Madhu Sudhan, co-founder of Punt Partners.

Agrawal has been with Fractal Ink since its inception in 2010, and the firm was acquired by the Dentsu group in 2016. After leaving Dentsu, Priyanka started an innovation consulting practice called Forward Slash, focusing on digital transformation for Fortune 500 companies in the US. Prior to that, she worked in design roles at The Daily Mail Group Trust (DMGT) in London.

Regarding her new role at Punt, Agrawal says, "I had been avidly following Punt's journey from inception as a well-wisher and cheerleader, having known Sidharth over the last six years. We had spoken many times as Sid & Madhu brainstormed with me about the role of transformation conversations in successful CX outcomes. I felt strongly that the Punt journey as envisaged is a great opportunity to leverage technology, data & design for great outcomes for brands."

Punt Partners, the tech start-up co-founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan in September 2022, recently announced its entry into creative services with the launch of "Punt Creative." The company has appointed Sumera Dewan from Webchutney to lead the creative division.