Google elevates Anuj Gulati to Head - Global Growth Marketing

Anuj Gulati, who led Google as group marketing manager - developer, growth and performance, has been elevated to the position of heald of global growth marketing, Gemini.
Gulati began his career as a consultant at Tata Technologies and then was the head of marketing at Save The Children. He joined Google in 2012 as product marketing manager, Android, and then held the position of APAC retail marketing manager, devices, and then also led the tech giant as senior product marketing manager, developer, growth and performance, and then as group marketing manager, developer, growth and performance.
In his previous role, Gulati led global growth, lifecycle and paid media marketing for Google's developer product offerings across Mobile, Web and AI.
