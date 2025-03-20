Jitender Dabas to exit McCann Worldgroup

ADVERTISEMENT
Jitender Dabas, chief operating officer and chief strategy officer, of McCann Worldgroup, is moving on from the agency, as confirmed to Storyboard18 by industry sources.
Dabas joined McCann Delhi in January 2011 and was elevated to chief strategy officer – McCann Worldgroup India in 2016. In 2020, Dabas was allotted with the position of Chief Operating Officer as well.
Prior to that, Dabas has worked with FCB Global, Wunderman Thompson and Grey Worldwide.
Dabas is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he completed his engineering studies. He furthered his education with a management degree from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad, equipping him with a robust foundation in both technical and managerial domains.
During his fourteen-year tenure at McCann Worldgroup, Dabas led the agency to significant achievements in effectiveness and strategic excellence. Under his leadership as APAC Head of Effectiveness, McCann Worldgroup rose to become one of the top three most effective agency networks in Asia Pacific in 2024.
During his stint as the CSO, McCann Worldgroup scored a lot major business wins over the last few years including Dettol, Maggi, Paytm, Hero Scooters, Incredible India, and Air India.
