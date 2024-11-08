Google India elevates Mansi Khanna to Director, Ads, Brand & Reputation Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Mansi Khanna, who led Google as head of ads marketing, large customers and SMBs, has been elevated to the position of director, ads, brand and reputation marketing.
In her new role, Khanna will look into ads marketing for large businesses and SMBs: help businesses in India succeed with Google. Will look into brand and reputation Marketing: Advance how Google contributes to a more engaged and informed society in India.
Khanna began her career at Inductis as project manager, consulting, and went on to work across Strategic Decisions Group. Her journey at Google began as product marketing manager, SMB global marketing, US.