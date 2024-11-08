            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • sony-pictures-networks-india-appoints-sibaji-biswas-as-cfo-46877

      Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

      In this role, Sibaji Biswas will lead SPNI’s financial strategy, planning and corporate finance, to enhance operational efficiency and growth across the company’s multi-channel and digital platforms.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 8, 2024 11:17 AM
      Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO
      Sibaji Biswas's career highlights include a 12-year tenure at Vodafone, where he held pivotal roles such as CFO of Vodafone Romania, EVP of Corporate Development, and Head of Procurement.

      Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announces the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the first week of January 2025. In this role, Biswas will lead SPNI’s financial strategy, planning and corporate finance, to enhance operational efficiency and growth across the company’s multi-channel and digital platforms.

      As CFO and Executive Director at Syngene International, a Biocon Group listed subsidiary, he has played a key role in its growth where revenues doubled, and market cap nearly tripled in the last five years, stated the company. During his tenure, he drove supply chain and digital transformation in the business for optimizing operations, futureproofing the business and enhancing efficiencies.

      Biswas's career highlights include a 12-year tenure at Vodafone, where he held pivotal roles such as CFO of Vodafone Romania, EVP of Corporate Development, and Head of Procurement. As part of Vodafone's Senior Leadership team, he contributed to strategic growth initiatives in India and other markets. His previous role as Head of Corporate Finance at Hutchison India saw him collaborating with its distinguished leadership team, shaping innovative finance strategies that propelled the company's expansion.

      Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, welcomed Sibaji’s appointment, stating, "Sibaji's financial expertise and strategic approach make him a strong fit for SPNI's leadership team. His experience in building operational efficiency and navigating complex financial landscapes will be valuable as we strengthen our brand and enhance the viewer experience. We look forward to his contributions as we enter this next phase of growth.”


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 8, 2024 11:17 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: The Essentials of World Religions

      Bookstrapping: The Essentials of World Religions

      Brand Makers

      State expectations, be clear about outcomes: Roshni Das of Intel

      State expectations, be clear about outcomes: Roshni Das of Intel

      Brand Makers

      Google India elevates Mansi Khanna to Director, Ads, Brand & Reputation Marketing

      Google India elevates Mansi Khanna to Director, Ads, Brand & Reputation Marketing

      Brand Makers

      Vipin Unni joins OTT platform aha as CMO

      Vipin Unni joins OTT platform aha as CMO

      Brand Makers

      Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as chief executive officer

      Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as chief executive officer

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

      Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

      Brand Makers

      Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as new CEO

      Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as new CEO