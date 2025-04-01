Havells India elevates Rahul Murgai to Executive Vice President

ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Murgai, who led Havells India as global senior vice president - international business division, has been elevated to executive vice president.
He was responsible for revenue growth, P&L delivery, Organisation and overall business across all product category verticals -consumer durables, cables and wires, switch gears, switches, small domestic appliances, grooming, lighting, fans, pumps and motors.
He led partnerships, business development, localised investments, mergers and acquisitions, new entities, digital transformation, supply chain and international organisation.
Murgai began his career at Bharti Airtel went on to work across Coca-Cola, GE Capital, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Reckitt Benckiser, and IFB Industries.
As the former managing director - African continent (South, West, East and Central Africa) at Reckitt Benckiser, he handled Africa hygiene business operations and was responsible for net revenue, operating profit, market share, e-commerce and business digitisation and cash flows.
He re-positioned bleach in a commoditized category and created a full disinfection portfolio in surface and toilet.
He turbo charged the Auto-dishwash business by addressing manual dishwashing insights, localized communication and led the white goods retail and manufacturer partnerships.