Kansai Nerolac Paints appoints Pravin D. Chaudhari as Managing Director

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has announced a significant leadership transition with the appointment of Pravin D. Chaudhari as the new Managing Director. As per the company, the appointment is effective from April 1, 2025.
Chaudhari succeeds Anuj Jain, who has opted for early retirement from both his role as Managing Director and his position on the Board of Directors, with effect from the close of business on March 31, 2025. The company had previously communicated these changes in its Board of Directors through a letter dated February 5, 2025.
Chaudhari has been appointed for a three-year term, subject to shareholder approval.
Following this leadership change, the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited will be chaired by Bhaskar Bhat, an Independent Director. Other board members include H. Nishibayashi, Sonia Singh (Independent Director), Takashi Tomioka, Hirokazu Kotera and Uday S. Bhansali (Independent Director), along with the newly appointed Managing Director, Pravin D. Chaudhari.
With this new leadership structure, Kansai Nerolac Paints is set to strengthen its strategic direction and continue its growth trajectory in the Indian market.