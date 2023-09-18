Kapture CX hires Garima Rai as VP of marketing

Kapture CX, the SaaS-based customer experience platform, has appointed Garima Rai as the new VP of marketing. Her expertise lies in assessing market potential, devising new market entry strategies, defining precise customer profiles and buyer personas, and shaping product roadmaps, to drive business growth.
Prior to this Rai was the director of marketing at ClearTrail Technologies. She holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from INSEAD.
Commenting on the development, Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and co-founder, Kapture CX, said, “Vikas and I are excited to welcome Garima to the team and the rocketship that is Kapture. Garima arrives with an impressive 14-year journey as a seasoned marketer within the B2B software industry. Her wealth of experience and insights make her a valuable asset to our team, and we are genuinely excited to have her join us. This is a step in the right direction for both of us as we look forward to scaling Kapture together in the coming years.”
Rai added, "I'm truly excited to join Kapture, a company with a remarkable track record of success and growth. I'm committed to building a marketing organization that is enrolled in the company’s strategic vision, and taking this extraordinary journey to even greater heights.”