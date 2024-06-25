Lenovo elevates Kunwarbir Singh to senior global marketing manager

Kunwarbir Singh, who led Lenovo India as marketing manager, has been elevated to the position of senior global marketing manager.
In his previous role, he was responsible for growing the PC Gaming segment and burgeoning Ecomm play as a channel in value delivery, while building inroads for creation of the tablets and smart devices category in the consumer tech space for the sub continent market.
Singh began his career at Titan Company, and went on to work across Diageo India and United Breweries.
As the brand manager at Diageo India, Singh was responsible of driving performance with purpose for the brand. He was responsible for top line delivery of Johnnie Walker India while maintaining healthy bottom line on the brand.