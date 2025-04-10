LIC appoints Govind Prasad Agarwal as Additional ED for Marketing, Product Development

ADVERTISEMENT
Govind Prasad Agarwal as additional executive director (marketing/product development), Central Office, Mumbai.
Agarwal joined the Life Insurance Corporation of India as assistant administrative officer in 1991.
During the 34 years of service in the Corporation, Agarwal has experience of more than 16 years in insurance marketing at various levels of the Corporation. His experience in other operational departments ranges from new business, claims, policy servicing, pension & group schemes to corporate communications.
He led direct marketing and corporate communications cepartments in Western Zone and Central Zone respectively, as regional manager. He also headed Rajkot Division as senior divisional manager in-charge. Prior to current posting, he was working as chief (digital marketing), Central Office, Mumbai.