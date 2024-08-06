LTIMindtree's Shuchi Sarkar on navigating the tech industry as a female leader

When Shuchi Sarkar, CMO, LTIMindtree first arrived in the US for a senior role, her initial meeting with the then-CMO focused on topics she wasn't familiar with, like college basketball. "It wasn't just a gender thing; it was also a cultural difference. This experience highlighted the importance of self-awareness and confidence. As women, we can sometimes disappear in these environments. We need to find our voice, be heard, and be seen, but in a way that's not perceived as overly aggressive," shares Sarkar.

In a chat with Storyboard18, Shuchi Sarkar, CMO, LTIMindtree discusses her role as CMO, the evolving tech landscape, and LTIMindtree's focus on ABM, AI, and data-driven marketing.

How has it been till now your experience as CMO of LTIMindtree?

Having spent most of my career at large US multinationals, this role at LTIMindtree feels like a homecoming. It's also been a fantastic learning curve.

While I come from a strong product background at companies like HP and AWS, I began my career in India with Ogilvy advertising. This experience has given me a deep understanding of the Indian market, having even led HP's marketing efforts here at one point.

Importantly, this is a global role, and a significant portion of our business is in the US. So, there's a comfortable level of familiarity on that front as well.

Overall, it's been a stimulating experience. I've had the opportunity to learn new things and contribute a fresh perspective shaped by my background. Additionally, I've been able to share best practices gleaned from my time with product companies.

Could you then take me through your role as a CMO in a global tech company like LTIMindtree?

In today's dynamic tech landscape, the CMO role can encompass various responsibilities. At LTIMindtree, my role is comprehensive, overseeing everything from brand strategy to driving business growth. My core responsibility is steering our brand strategy and transforming it into tangible business growth.

This involves generating leads, crafting compelling customer content, and clearly communicating our value proposition. I also oversee PR and internal communications, fostering alignment across the company. Additionally, I lead the charge on digital initiatives, including social media and building in-house capabilities. Essentially, my team and I handle the entire marketing spectrum, from traditional practices to cutting-edge digital strategies, ensuring LTIMindtree's brand resonates with the market and drives success.

Tech is traditionally dominated by men. Given that, could you share how you navigate this male-dominated landscape?

When I first arrived in the US for a senior role, my initial meeting with the then-CMO focused on topics I wasn't familiar with, like college basketball. It wasn't just a gender thing; it was also a cultural difference. This experience highlighted the importance of self-awareness and confidence. As women, we can sometimes disappear in these environments. We need to find our voice, be heard, and be seen, but in a way that's not perceived as overly aggressive.

For me, success came from a two-pronged approach. Internally, I focused on self-centering. I honed my skills and expertise, building a strong foundation of knowledge and experience. This allowed me to speak with authority and have data to back it up.

Secondly, I built a robust support network. Strong female mentors became invaluable resources. I actively participated in networks like Chief and Women in Revenue, finding a community that understood the unique challenges women in tech face. These connections provided guidance, emotional support, and a platform to brainstorm solutions.

It's also important to acknowledge the positive shift happening within companies. My former and current leaders have been champions of diversity. They actively promote women and diverse talent, creating a more inclusive environment. Lastly, I believe it is also crucial to not only advocate for ourselves but also lift up other women as we break down these barriers together.

What would you say are some interesting consumer insights and market trends that you know as a marketer that you're observing?

The tech landscape is buzzing with exciting trends, and at LTIMindtree, we're capitalizing on several key areas. The biggest one is undoubtedly the generative AI revolution. Businesses are hungry for a competitive edge, and LTIMindtree stands out by offering production-scale AI solutions, not just theoretical concepts. This is backed by our robust data and analytics practices. Recently, we hosted a roundtable in New York focusing on how AI can personalize customer experiences for global financial institutions.

Beyond AI, another crucial trend for CMOs today is demonstrating the value of marketing efforts. At LTIMindtree, our interactive business model bridges the gap between customer insights, creative strategy, media buying, and data analytics. This allows us to measure marketing ROI in real-time and optimize campaigns for maximum impact.

Finally, companies today can't ignore the importance of ESG. Customers are increasingly demanding sustainable practices, and LTIMindtree helps its clients navigate this crucial trend. But growth remains the ultimate goal, so we also focus on providing solutions that empower clients through innovation, strategic partnerships, and revenue monetization strategies. In short, by staying ahead of these trends, LTIMindtree positions itself as a true partner for businesses seeking success in the ever-changing tech world.

Take us through take me through LTIMindtree’s key marketing strategies.

LTIMindtree's marketing strategy is undergoing an exciting transformation. We're moving towards a core focus on account-based marketing (ABM) to better serve our targeted B2B audience. Unlike consumer brands with a broad customer base, we have a well-defined set of accounts, both existing and potential.

This ABM approach recognizes today's complex buying committees within companies. Decisions involve a range of stakeholders, from CIOs and CXOs to business heads and specialists like CDOs and CMOs. Our communication will be tailored to address the specific needs and roles of these individuals throughout the customer journey.

Content will be king in this new strategy. We'll develop informative and engaging content that resonates with our target audience. However, ABM isn't the only weapon in our arsenal. We'll continue to leverage social media to connect with customers, nurture leads with targeted email campaigns, and participate in industry and customer events for valuable face-to-face interactions.