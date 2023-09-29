comScore

Marico’s MD Saugata Gupta named ASCI chairman

By  Storyboard18Sep 29, 2023 1:38 PM
Saugata Gupta's association with ASCI spans several years; two years on the Board of Governors and four years as a special invitee on the Board of Governors.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) announced the appointment of Saugata Gupta, the managing director and chief executive officer of Marico Limited, as the new chairman of the ASCI Board of Governors. Gupta's association with ASCI spans several years; two years on the Board of Governors and four years as a special invitee on the Board of Governors.

Partha Sinha, president, response, Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, was elected vice chairman, and Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director, Pidilite Industries, was appointed honorary treasurer.

In his role as ASCI's new chairman, Gupta sharing his vision, stated, "Leading ASCI at this juncture is a privilege. We are in the midst of an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine what responsible advertising means and how consumers need protection in the digital age. ASCI is at the very forefront of this effort as it collaboratively shapes the industry."

He added, "With the advent of the ASCI Academy, we are active architects shaping a more responsible future. Our mission is to instil the principles of self-regulation into the very heart of the creative process. I eagerly look to take further the ambition we have drawn for ourselves. With the support of my board colleagues and ASCI's exceptional team, we are all set to raise the standards of responsible advertising."

Recalling his tenure at ASCI, the outgoing chairman, NS Rajan said, "Leading ASCI over the past year has been an immensely fulfilling journey. I am proud that, as a collective team, we have strengthened our abilities to be ready for the future. The launch of the ASCI Academy is a significant event that I am sure will yield positive results. In an environment of rapid technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations, ASCI has remained agile and forward-thinking. The complaints management part is now highly streamlined and efficient, and we are developing significant expertise in digital monitoring.

He further stated, "I have no doubt that Team ASCI will continue to shape policies, drive innovation, and champion causes that are not only important to the industry but also to our society at large.”


First Published on Sep 29, 2023 1:32 PM

